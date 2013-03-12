Video

A pair of paddle boarders have filmed a rare encounter with a grey seal on the River Severn near Gloucester.

Tristan Bawn and Rob Yates were training for the Source to Sea expedition when they came across the curious creature, who then tried to climb up on their boards.

It's not the first time Keith, the female seal, has been spotted in the area.

"She's a bit of a celebrity," Tristan told the BBC.

Footage courtesy of Tristan Bawn