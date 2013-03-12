Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Keith the seal filmed by paddle boarders on the Severn
A pair of paddle boarders have filmed a rare encounter with a grey seal on the River Severn near Gloucester.
Tristan Bawn and Rob Yates were training for the Source to Sea expedition when they came across the curious creature, who then tried to climb up on their boards.
It's not the first time Keith, the female seal, has been spotted in the area.
"She's a bit of a celebrity," Tristan told the BBC.
Footage courtesy of Tristan Bawn
-
12 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-21758944/keith-the-seal-filmed-by-paddle-boarders-on-the-severnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window