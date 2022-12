A new design of sticky tape inspired by observing how beetles and other insects stick to surfaces has been developed.

The tape is the work of Professor Stanislav Gorb of the University of Kiel in northern Germany, in collaboration with the German technology firm Binder.

Dr Mark Miodownik, presenter of BBC Four's Plastic: How It Works, spoke to Prof Gorb about the science behind the new product and put the tape to the test.

First broadcast 9 April 2012.