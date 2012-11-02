Ash dieback: Inside lab tackling disease
The government's emergency committee Cobra has met to discuss the fungal threat to the nation's ash trees.
The ash dieback fungal infection, which has infected some 90% of the species in Denmark, has been found in East Anglia.
Ministers have said 100,000 trees have already been destroyed to try to prevent the spread of the disease.
Jeremy Cooke visited the Food and Environment Research Agency laboratory which is leading the investigation into the outbreak.