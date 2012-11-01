Media player
Elephant 'says hello' with help of his trunk
An Asian elephant called Koshik has astounded scientists with his Korean language skills.
Researchers report that the mammal has learnt to imitate human speech and can say five words in Korean: hello, no, sit down, lie down and good.
The zoo animal places the tip of his trunk into his mouth to transform his natural low rumble into a convincing impression of a human voice.
Here, this recording demonstrates his trainer saying "annyeong" or hello, followed by Koshik's version.
01 Nov 2012
