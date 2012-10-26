Video

This year was recently described as having the strangest weather on record in the UK, from droughts to a dull and rain-sodden summer.

But there could be a ray of light at the end of the murky tunnel.

The Forestry Commission says the elements have conspired to give us a particularly spectacular display of autumn colour.

Here, Raef Johnson from the National Arboretum in Westonbirt, Gloucestershire, explains how different species of tree put on their seasonal show.

Video journalist: John Galliver