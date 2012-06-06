Media player
Venus makes rare trek across Sun
Amateur astronomers have been watching a rare astronomical event with the planet Venus coming in perfect alignment with the Earth and the Sun.
People across the world have been able to see the planet Venus make its way across the Sun's surface.
Pallab Ghosh has been following the once in a life time moment - "the transit of Venus".
06 Jun 2012
