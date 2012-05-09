Brown tree snake
Guam battles to control brown tree snake invasion

The tiny US territory of Guam, which is in the western Pacific, looks every bit an island paradise.

But an infestation of brown tree snakes has given it the unfortunate nickname of ''snake island''.

The locals have had enough, and they're fighting to evict the serpents from their shores.

The BBC's Rebecca Morelle reports.

