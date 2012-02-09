Media player
Scientists prove how to make your bubbles last longer
Researchers from the University of Reims in France, have discovered that the shape of a glass may affect our experience of drinking champagne.
Tests were carried out using sophisticated gas-analysis technology to gauge the effect of either pouring champagne into a flute or a coupe.
The BBC's Jeremy Cooke got the enviable task of comparing the results.
09 Feb 2012
