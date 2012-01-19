Video

A polar-bear cub born on New Year's Day and then rejected by her mother is in stable condition say staff at Penglai Ocean and Polar Region World, an aquarium in China's eastern Shandong Province.

The bottle-fed female weighs just over half a kilogram (1.1 pounds) and has been suffering from problems with her digestive, respiratory and nervous systems since her Russian-born parents rejected her.

The cub has also been suffering from severe malnutrition because of the lack of breast-feeding.

According to aquarium staff, the cub, which is still in an incubator, is no longer in critical condition and will be ready for her first public appearance in six months.