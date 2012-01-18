Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC presenter tries to control the Lovell telescope
BBC presenter Tony Livesey tried his hand at controlling the Lovell telescope at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire.
The 90m high, 76m diameter dish makes an almighty noise as it searches the skies.
To hear other 5 live interviews, please visit the best bits page.
Tony Livesey broadcasts Monday to Thursday 2230 to 0100 on Radio 5 live.
-
18 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-16613581/bbc-presenter-tries-to-control-the-lovell-telescopeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window