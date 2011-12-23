Media player
Soyuz crew arrive at International Space Station
A Russian Soyuz capsule has arrived at the International Space Station with a trio of astronauts.
Their arrival returns the orbital outpost back to full staffing, after a failed cargo ship launch in August disrupted flight schedules.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Nasa's Don Pettit and the European Space Agency's Andre Kuipers blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday for the space station, which orbits about 240 miles (386km) above Earth.
