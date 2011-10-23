Pet racoon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Exotic pets 'can endanger' UK wildlife

Racoons, wild cats, and skunks are just a few of the non-native species experts believe are settling in Britain and endangering our own native species.

Conservationists believe many of these animals start life in the UK as pets.

They are now calling for a tightening of the regulations on animals being kept in homes.

The BBC's Jane Goddard reports.

  • 23 Oct 2011