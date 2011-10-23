Media player
Exotic pets 'can endanger' UK wildlife
Racoons, wild cats, and skunks are just a few of the non-native species experts believe are settling in Britain and endangering our own native species.
Conservationists believe many of these animals start life in the UK as pets.
They are now calling for a tightening of the regulations on animals being kept in homes.
The BBC's Jane Goddard reports.
23 Oct 2011
