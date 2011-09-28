Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Look around Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, Gansu Province, China
China is preparing to launch an unmanned space module, part of a planned space station, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Gansu Province.
Preparations are under way for the launch of Tiangong 1 at the launching pad in the Gobi Desert.
-
28 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-15091488/look-around-jiuquan-satellite-launch-centre-gansu-province-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window