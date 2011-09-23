Tortoise
Tortoise sanctuary under threat in Cornwall

A tortoise sanctuary in Cornwall has been told it must apply for a zoo licence or face closure.

Joy Bloor, who has run the Tortoise Garden, in Sticker, St Austell, for 20 years, said she could not afford to pay for a licence.

Council officers said tortoises were "wild animals" and needed to be covered by the licence.

Louise Hubball reports.

