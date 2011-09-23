Media player
Tortoise sanctuary under threat in Cornwall
A tortoise sanctuary in Cornwall has been told it must apply for a zoo licence or face closure.
Joy Bloor, who has run the Tortoise Garden, in Sticker, St Austell, for 20 years, said she could not afford to pay for a licence.
Council officers said tortoises were "wild animals" and needed to be covered by the licence.
Louise Hubball reports.
23 Sep 2011
