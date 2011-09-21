Media player
New images of falling satellite
Nasa's UARS climate satellite is tumbling back to Earth and is due to re-enter the atmosphere on Friday.
Engineer Thierry Legault used a specialist camera to shoot these pictures of the satellite as it passed over northern France in the early hours of 15 September.
The 5-tonne spacecraft could land anywhere between 57 degrees north and 57 degrees south of the equator - most of the populated world.
But the US space agency says most of the satellite will break or burn up before reaching Earth.
Video courtesy of Thierry Legault.
21 Sep 2011
