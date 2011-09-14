Video

A new study suggests that having a good deep laugh can increase a person's tolerance of pain by up to 10%.

The research was conducted by a team at the University of Oxford, and has been published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

The team believe that laughter works as a natural painkiller, possibly through the release of endorphins.

But for it to work "it has to be a really good laugh," Mark van Vugt, co-author of the study told BBC World Service.