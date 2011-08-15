Glyn Bolton and David Shukman
Video

Wind farms: Working as a service engineer

This week, BBC News is taking an in-depth look at offshore wind turbines, and the challenges, costs and construction of these sea giants.

Here, science correspondent David Shukman heads out to the Irish Sea, to take a look at one of the towering turbines.

He talks to Glyn Bolton about working as a service engineer and being responsible for maintaining the wind farms once they have been installed.

