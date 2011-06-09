Media player
Spitting chimp 'replays' fable
Chimps have "replayed" an ancient fable, a team reports in the journal Plos One.
In Aesop's 2,000-year-old tale, a crow uses stones to raise the water level in a pitcher to reach the liquid so it can quench its thirst.
But when given a similar set-up, chimps were able to attain an out-of-reach, floating peanut by taking water from a dispenser and spitting it into a vertical tube.
Footage courtesy of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
