Governments of the 13 countries where tigers still live aim to agree moves that could double numbers of the endangered big cats within 12 years.

The International Tiger Conservation Forum in St Petersburg will discuss proposals on protecting habitat, tackling poaching, and finance.

There are warnings that without major advances, some populations will disappear within the next 20 years.

Bhutan's Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Lyonpo Pema Gyamtsho, says that all 13 countries "must come together to act collectively" to increase the prospect of tiger conservation.