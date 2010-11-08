Data from the Large Hadron Collider
Large Hadron Collider produces 'mini-Big Bang'

Scientists working on the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva say they have recreated mini versions of the 'Big Bang' which is thought to have formed the universe some 14 billion years ago.

The giant machine, the world's largest and most complicated scientific instrument, has been plagued by faults.

But as BBC science correspondent Pallab Ghosh explains the latest success opens up a new era in research.

  • 08 Nov 2010
