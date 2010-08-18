Media player
Science Explained: What is a genome?
Have you ever wondered how a simple genetic code made up of just four letters can provide the set of instructions needed to create every living thing on Earth?
Or how genes and chromosomes fit into this complex picture?
Professor Julian Parkhill from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute visits the Wellcome Collection in London to unravel the science behind the genome.
18 Aug 2010
