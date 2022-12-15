When Kaitlyn was kicked out by her parents last year, she says it hurt "people didn't understand my situation".

"That they didn't care to understand it. They just jumped ahead to judge me."

"I was in a bad home, it was abusive. There was just a lot of arguments and shouting. It was a lot to put up with mentally."

The 19-year-old takes BBC Newsbeat through her experience of being homeless in Blackpool, saying there needs to be more support for homeless people aged under 25s.

Video by Olivia Le Poidevin & Julia Leonard

