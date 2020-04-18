A young ballet dancer who uses a wheelchair is hoping to create more opportunities for differently abled dancers with a special performance.

Welsh-born Joe Powell-Main is the star of Sleepwalker - a show put on by the Royal Ballet which sees him take centre-stage.

The 25-year-old suffered life-changing injuries after a complication with knee surgery and a car accident at the age of 15, leaving him to think he would never dance again.

But now, Joe and his ballet partner Issy have adapted moves to incorporate his wheelchair.

Joe will be streaming a preview of his performance as part of World Ballet Day, and hopes to open up ballet for more people with disabilities.

Video: Ellie Cleverley

