Formula 1 is a male-dominated sport, but there are growing calls to change the status quo.

One of the women hoping to lead that charge is 19-year-old Abbi Pulling from Spalding, Lincolnshire.

A former British go-kart champion, she's been impressing on the track in the W Series.

And despite the final races in that tournament being pulled, she told BBC Newsbeat she's hopeful that she'll one day see a woman behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Reporter: Charlotte Simpson

Video: Tom Richardson

