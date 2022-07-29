Euro 2022: Young players talk about diversity in England's squad
Euro 2022 has had us hooked to our screens and cheering the Lionesses on to victory.
But for some young players the lack of diversity in the England squad is a problem to be worked on, and one the team has recognised.
It's a stark contrast to the men’s team - with a squad made up of more than 40% non-white players.
Players from Football Beyond Borders, an education and social charity, spoke to BBC Newsbeat about representation at the top level of the women's game.
Reporters: Ellie Cleverley and Iqra Farooq