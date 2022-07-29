Euro 2022 has had us hooked to our screens and cheering the Lionesses on to victory.

But for some young players the lack of diversity in the England squad is a problem to be worked on, and one the team has recognised.

It's a stark contrast to the men’s team - with a squad made up of more than 40% non-white players.

Players from Football Beyond Borders, an education and social charity, spoke to BBC Newsbeat about representation at the top level of the women's game.

Reporters: Ellie Cleverley and Iqra Farooq