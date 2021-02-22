Veer Mahaan is the latest Indian wrestler to become a WWE superstar.

Veer was born in a small village in India but moved to America to play professional baseball after winning the reality show Million Dollar Arm.

After making his wrestling debut, he spoke to BBC Asian Network's Ankur Desai about his transition to the ring and what it was like to follow in the footsteps of his idols John Cena and the Undertaker.

Video by Sarika Unadkat

Presenter - Ankur Desai, BBC Asian Network

Listen back to Asian Network News Presents for the full interview.