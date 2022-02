In between lectures and seminars, student Kwajo Tweneboa spends his free time helping social housing tenants living in poor conditions.

After coming across his work online, Dragons' Den investor Steven Bartlett has offered Kwajo £10,000 in support, as well as camera equipment and mentoring.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has been hearing what that means to Kwajo.

Video by Kirsty Grant.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.