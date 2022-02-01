Angel Lynn: 'The fact that she's alive is hope'

The family of Angel Lynn, who suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, are campaigning to have his sentence extended.

Angel, then aged 19, was bundled into a van before she was found seriously injured on the A6 near Loughborough in September 2020.

Eighteen months on, she's still in hospital needing constant care.

"She can't talk, she can't walk, she can't eat, she can't drink," her aunt Jackie says.

Chay Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence, which Angel's family want extended.

The attorney general is now reviewing the case, under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

Interview by Rachel Stonehouse, video edited by Kirsty Grant

