If you feel like your money’s not going as far as it used to - you’re right, and there’s a reason for that.

The cost of living is going up because of inflation. But, what does that mean for you, your pocket and most importantly, your social life?

Reporter: Kirsty Grant

Producer: Charlotte Simpson

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.