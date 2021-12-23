A student with cerebral palsy has received the best Christmas present this year – his own voice.

20-year-old Leo Carstensen uses a communication device to help him speak and thanks to funding through the National Star College, he has now got a voice of his own. His donor is Dan Lazenby from High Wycombe, where Leo grew up, and the pair recently met for the very first time.

Reporter: Rachel Stonehouse

Produced by Rachel Stonehouse and Nalini Sivathasan.