"It's difficult to go into such detail about your personal life."

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq has spent the past 16 months speaking out about his experience of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

On Tuesday he told a group of MPs that English cricket was "institutionally racist".

Azeem hopes his testimony will inspire others victims of racism to share their stories, too.

"Hopefully this shows we can stand up for ourselves," he tells BBC Asian Network's Ankur Desai.

"It makes me angry that I looked the other way for so long."

