JLS comeback: 'The energy is still there'

Eight years after one of the biggest boy bands of the decade split up, JLS is back with new music and a comeback tour, which the band members promise will be "a big celebration of life".

Oritse, Marvin, JB and Aston have been telling Radio 1 Newsbeat about plans for their upcoming shows, new album, and why they've reformed as a group.

Video by Kirsty Grant.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.