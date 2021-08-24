Ayesha is 22 and was born in Afghanistan, which is now under Taliban rule.

She lives in the UK now and says she's not stopped scrolling on her phone, checking news sites and talking to people she knows back home since the conflict escalated a few weeks ago.

She says it's left her mentally and physically exhausted - but she feels a duty to keep up with the latest and to keep her British friends up to date with what's going on.

Video by Nalini Sivathasan and Imran Rahman-Jones

