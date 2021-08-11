It's been a weird couple of summers if you've done exams.

Lockdowns and Covid restrictions mean students have been marked differently, which has had a knock-on effect on uni applications.

So we asked last year's A-level students - who had their own issues with exam results - to give advice to people who got their results on Tuesday.

Video by Kirsty Grant.

