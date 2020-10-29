Clubbing: Have we lost dancing for good?

Not all clubs have survived this pandemic, so what next for the ones which have?

We follow Jax Jones, Hot Since 82, Yousef and Arielle Free as dance music fights back.

In March 2020, clubs were forced to shut, and until 21 July hadn’t opened at any point during the pandemic in England.

This has led to huge uncertainty, debt for many and the constant fear they may not survive.

Those that work in dance music say they feel abandoned as the first to close and last to reopen.

As restrictions lift, we have been told that demand from clubbers is high, and plenty of events are selling out fast.

But will the demand last?

