In June, BMX rider Declan Brooks knocked himself unconscious in a crash that almost cost him his place at the Tokyo Olympics.

One month after being "scraped off the floor" and taken to hospital, the 25-year-old's in Japan hoping to bring home a medal for Team GB.

He'll be hoping to repeat the success of GB team-mate Bethan Shriever, who claimed a BMX gold earlier this week, when he competes this weekend.

Video by Jim Farthing.

