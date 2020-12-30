Some people who have had the coronavirus vaccine have said they've since had a heavier or delayed period.

But experts say this is nothing to worry about, as our immune system affects the sex hormones in our body.

We put some of the big questions around Covid and periods to Dr Viki Male, reproductive immunologist at Imperial College London.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.