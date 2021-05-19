As lockdown restrictions ease across most of the UK, we've been hit by a frustrating mixture of warm sunshine and apocalyptic hailstorms.

We may have avoided some April showers, but May has been a washout for many of us.

As you figure out how to rock the shorts-and-brolly look, BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans explains what's going on.

Video by Steffan Powell and Imran Rahman-Jones.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.