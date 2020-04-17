Sticky floors, queues for the loos, that sweaty smell and, inevitably, losing your phone.

All stuff we never thought we'd miss. But, for the first time since the pandemic began, clubbers have been back on the dance floor.

A two-day event is being held in Liverpool, with 3,000 people per day allowed in.

It's part of a test to see how large events can be ran going forward and everyone has got to show a negative Covid test result before entering.

Radio 1 Newsbeat spent the day there on Friday.