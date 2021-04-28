Mansi Singh lives in Bangalore in southern India but her parents are over one thousand miles away in Delhi, one of the regions worst hit by coronavirus. Anamika Misra lives in Canterbury in Kent but her father and brother are in Bangalore.

Together they discuss concerns over their country 'in a state of panic', the new lockdowns being imposed and how they're coping being so far away from family.

Interview by Pria Rai

Edited by Jim Farthing

