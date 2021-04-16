Musician Dan Caplen, who has worked with Rudimental, says what he sees from his home on the Caribbean island of St Vincent is "terrifying".

Several recent volcanic eruptions have thrown the island into turmoil. People have been evacuated, children are in shelters.

After growing up in St Vincent, Dan returned during lockdown to be near his mum. He is now fundraising to help the thousands of people who have lost their homes and can't access water.

Interview by Megan Lawton

Edited by Jim Farthing

