Afrobeats artist Global Boga has given his first interview since the death of his wife, YouTuber Nicole Thea, and their son, Reign.

The couple, whose dance videos have regularly gone viral, were expecting their first child in July 2020.

But Nicole, 24, died eight months into her pregnancy. Their son also died shortly after.

Nicole and Reign's causes of death are currently unknown. There hasn't been an inquest yet – many hearings have been postponed because of the pandemic.

Boga tells Newsbeat that music is helping him cope with losing his "queen and guardian angel".

Interviewed by Joice Etutu. Filmed and edited by Woody Morris.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by bereavement, these organisations may be able to help.