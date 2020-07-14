Planet and plastic: End of the love story?
On top of everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in plastic waste across the world.
Experts estimate that in the past year, around 100 billion single-use face masks have been binned every month - and we don't have the means to safely dispose of this huge amount.
On top of that, with industry across the globe grinding to a halt - including oil, which plastic is made from - it's now cheaper to make brand new plastic than it is to recycle old items into new.
But this wasn't always the case. There was once a time when we celebrated plastic as a technical marvel, one which was making our lives simpler and easier.
So is our relationship with plastic at an end? Should we call this a break up? An 'it's not me, it's definitely you' moment?
Original idea: Nesta McGregor
Animation: Chris Shaw
Actors: Tia Banon and Kwami Odoom
Producers: Will Chalk and Jim Farthing
