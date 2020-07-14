One thing we can’t deny a year after going into lockdown is how much time we’ve spent on our phones.

And all that scrolling has helped these three comedians go viral on social media.

Meggie Foster’s lip-syncs were loved by politics fans around the UK – and her Priti Patel impersonation even meant the Home Secretary followed her (before quickly unfollowing again).

When live gigs stopped, Steff Todd had to come up with a new way of showcasing her impressions. So she bought a green screen and got to work posting sketches online. She also came up with the Yorkshire Kylie – dubbing Kylie Jenner in a Leeds accent.

And while Lucia Keskin (better known as Chi with a C) says she never really went out anyway, she got a whole new audience for her sketches and parodies online.

Video journalist: Imran Rahman-Jones

