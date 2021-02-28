In 2020, Sam Ryder was the most viewed UK artist on TikTok.

His powerful vocals and short, snappy cover versions meant he built up millions of followers, as well as famous admirers like Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

Sam's always been involved in the music industry but hasn't seen success like this before. As a result, he's now releasing his first ever solo single, Whirlwind.

From his home in Essex, he says his lockdown videos meant his popularity surged.

Video by Steve Holden.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.