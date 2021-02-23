Bastille are global festival headliners but that doesn't stop lead singer Dan Smith from getting stage fright.

He and his bandmates also struggle with imposter syndrome. It's the feeling you get when you think you're not good enough to be doing your job.

They've opened up about their insecurities for a new documentary, ReOrchestrated, in which they've re-versioned some of their biggest songs.

It's now been a year since Bastille played their last in-person gig so Dan spoke to Radio 1 Newsbeat about the film and his own anxieties.

Video by Steve Holden

