After pausing filming because of the pandemic, global hit The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on Monday 1 March.

While numerous spin offs and a film are in the works, the main show will end in 2022 after 11 seasons.

Some of its longest serving stars have been talking about their hopes for the show’s conclusion, its legacy – and whether or not spending ten years in an apocalypse has helped during a global pandemic.

