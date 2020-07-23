Sport climbing is set to make its Olympic debut at this summer’s Games in Tokyo. But the training regime hasn't exactly been what Team GB climber Shauna Coxsey had expected.

With sport facilities closed in the coronavirus lockdown, she's built her own climbing wall in her basement and has her dog Arthur standing in as a makeshift coach.

But it's hard to stay motivated when there's still plenty of doubt remaining over whether the rescheduled Games will go ahead.

"I know the Olympics brings so much joy, and really brings people together," she says. "But I don't think the event should go ahead if it can't happen safely."

Video by Meabh Ritchie and Betty Glover

