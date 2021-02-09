In the parts of the UK where communal worship is still allowed – there are tight rules around the length of services, and how many people can go.

Despite this, there are reports of more and more faith leaders voluntarily closing their doors over concerns about safety.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has caught up with three to see how they’re adapting, as well as what they’re hearing from those who want to pray.

Video producer: James Waterhouse.

