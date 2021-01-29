When Dr Alex George entered the Love Island villa in 2018, he never could have imagined what the next few years would bring.

He's now back in his day job, in the midst of a pandemic, working in A&E at University Hospital Lewisham in London.

He also lost his brother, Llŷr, to suicide last year.

He's been speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, BBC Action Line is a good place to start looking for help.

Interview by Ben Mundy. Edited by Will Chalk.